Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,460 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Universal Display by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,127,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.89.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED stock opened at $178.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

