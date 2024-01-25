9,518 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VV opened at $223.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $224.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.