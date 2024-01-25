2,995 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

