Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partnrs in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYXS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

