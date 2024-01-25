MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.94 and last traded at $134.94. Approximately 53,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 120,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MYR Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

