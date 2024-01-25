Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 6.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 2,881,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,909,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

