Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 4.8%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 151,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 671,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.