Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

