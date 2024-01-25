Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.79. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,775 shares trading hands.
Studio City International Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.59 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 66.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.