Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.79. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,775 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.59 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 66.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

