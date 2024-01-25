Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 943,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 917,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSM

Ferroglobe Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $999.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.