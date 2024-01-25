OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 265,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 72,292 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The stock has a market cap of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

