Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.25

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $685.34 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.