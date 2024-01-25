Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

