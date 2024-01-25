Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.88

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 9003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.