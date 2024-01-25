Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.79

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 133074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

