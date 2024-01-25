eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.40

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
eBullion Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
