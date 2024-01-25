Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.36

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 467068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cricut

Cricut Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $6,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,726,531.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,785,233 shares of company stock worth $37,453,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 23.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 360.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,969 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.