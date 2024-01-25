Capula Management Ltd Buys 1,260 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $411,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

FERG opened at $187.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

