Capula Management Ltd Invests $483,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

