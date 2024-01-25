Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,198,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

