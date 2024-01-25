MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $217.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

