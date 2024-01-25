MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ASML by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in ASML by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in ASML by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $847.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $864.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $721.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

