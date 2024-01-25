SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

SEIC stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

