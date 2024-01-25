MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 42,984 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

