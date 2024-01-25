SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

