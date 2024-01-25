Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $131.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

