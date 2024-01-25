Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

