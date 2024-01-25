MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 5,746 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

