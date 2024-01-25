Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

FXI stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

