1,666 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.8 %

BIIB opened at $247.16 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

