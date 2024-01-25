Syon Capital LLC Invests $411,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.