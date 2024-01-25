Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

