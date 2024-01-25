Syon Capital LLC Takes $406,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

BNS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.