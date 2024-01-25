Syon Capital LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

