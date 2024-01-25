Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,137 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
