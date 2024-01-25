Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,938 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $45,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $239.33.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

