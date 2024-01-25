Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,095 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,095 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in First Solar by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in First Solar by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in First Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

