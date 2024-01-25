US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 79,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.