Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CCI opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.