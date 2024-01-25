Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Coterra Energy worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

