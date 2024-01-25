Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.66. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $427.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.