Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 158.0% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Price Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $638.45 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $646.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.44.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.00.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
