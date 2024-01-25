Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,333 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Shares of CMI opened at $235.79 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

