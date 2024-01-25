LSV Asset Management Acquires 469,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.54% of Old Republic International worth $41,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

