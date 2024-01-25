Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,583 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $450.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

