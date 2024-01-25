LSV Asset Management Sells 32,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Global Payments worth $49,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 119,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.