LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $46,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

