LSV Asset Management Has $39.97 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $39,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.