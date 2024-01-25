OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,529 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

