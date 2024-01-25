OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $848.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $750.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.00 and a 12 month high of $858.64.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.47. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
